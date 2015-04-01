Today French club Nice have officially embraced Wesley Sneijder. The Dutch midfielder, an important piece of Inter’s treble under Mourinho, is a new player in the Ligue 1 club who arrived yesterday in the Côte d'Azur, and underwent medical appointments in the morning afterwhich he signed his new contract with the French Rossoneri. Today he is expected to be on the field for his first training with his new teammates.

NUMBER 10 - Sneijder already knows his shirt number: the 10, which was delivered to him by old owner Mika Le Bihan. The Dutchman will be the third player on Nice’s squad to have won a Champions League: the others being Dante and Mario Balotelli. And it will not be long before the trio are in the European matches again as they are matched up against Sarri's Napoli in the Champions League playoffs. For Sneijder, it will be a new home in a new country, after being linked with Sampdoria and a move to the USA in recent weeks.



@davidbaleno, adapted and translated

