After enduring a difficult season last year with Inter, Argentine striker Rodrigo Palacio is ready to be unveiled as a new player for Bologna FC 1909. The ex Genoa forward played in 15 matches for the Nerazzurri, failing to find the goal. A move slightly south to Bologna will likely be a boost for both the player and his new club, as his experience and finishing ability will broaden Donadoni’s attack. For Palacio, Bologna offers a new effort to relaunch himself as one of Serie A’s most keen goal scorers.