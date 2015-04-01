Hellas Verona FC announces that it has acquired the sports performance contract for footballer Martin Caceres, who has signed a a deal with the club until June 30, 2018. The details are slightly less obvious than visible from the surface, as it is actually Lazio who has taken ownership over the player, but have immediately loaned him out to Verona.

After a difficult time fully recovering from an achilles injury with Juventus, Caceres had a lengthy lay off followed by a short stint in England with Southampton, where he only played in one match. A move back to Italy will hopefully be the catalyst to relaunch the Uruguayan’s career, with perhaps still enough time to feature for his national team in the upcoming World Cup.