Manchester City has announced that French midfielder Gael Clichy, French defender Bacary Sagna, Spanish winger Jesus Navas and goalkeeper Willy Caballero, will not be renewing their contracts which expire on June 30, 2017 with the Citizens. Each of them will be searching to find a new club, with the attraction of a free transfer for any approaching clubs.

On social media, City has given the players a sending off by thanking them for their time with the clubs and participation in the success during their tenures. With the moves, Pep will be looking to restructure his squad with more homegrown and younger talent, as they attempt to rediscover their pursuit of the EPL glory.