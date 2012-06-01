Official: Four Man City players will not be renewing their contracts, free to leave this summer
Manchester City has announced that French midfielder Gael Clichy, French defender Bacary Sagna, Spanish winger Jesus Navas and goalkeeper Willy Caballero, will not be renewing their contracts which expire on June 30, 2017 with the Citizens. Each of them will be searching to find a new club, with the attraction of a free transfer for any approaching clubs.
On social media, City has given the players a sending off by thanking them for their time with the clubs and participation in the success during their tenures. With the moves, Pep will be looking to restructure his squad with more homegrown and younger talent, as they attempt to rediscover their pursuit of the EPL glory.
.@Gaelclichy22 departs #mcfc. #ThankYouGael— Manchester City (@ManCity) 25 maggio 2017
More https://t.co/bO1kz3wHJo pic.twitter.com/IPrfu5mdOI
.@JNavas leaves #mcfc. #ThankYouJesus— Manchester City (@ManCity) 25 maggio 2017
More https://t.co/fBp285WAcZ pic.twitter.com/9J7J6VZjij
.@willy_caballero is also leaving #mcfc. #ThankYouWilly— Manchester City (@ManCity) 25 maggio 2017
More https://t.co/usoOz3IBTL pic.twitter.com/8ZcKGrZvGE
.@Sagnaofficial is set to leave #mcfc. #ThankYouBacary— Manchester City (@ManCity) 25 maggio 2017
More https://t.co/J3pt6t5gJS pic.twitter.com/se14F7HblC
Go to comments