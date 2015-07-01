It’s official: Manolo Gabbiadini is a Southampton player.



The Saints confirmed the news on their twitter account yesterday, the Italian joining for €17 million, plus €3m more in bonuses.



The 25-year-old striker expressed his joy at the move as he was unveiled to the press.



“I’m happy,” Il Gabbia confirmed, “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a month. I can’t wait to get started”.



The former Sampdoria striker and Juventus protege has had a tough time in Naples, being slotted behind Gonzalo Higuain until the Argentine left this summer. Il Gabbia didn’t help his cause this year by failing to win the starting job, Arkadiusz Milik strolling into the role.



Even the Polish international’s ACL didn’t change things, Gabbiadini failing to live up to expectations and prompting Napoli to sign Leonardo Pavoletti from Genoa.



The Saints, for their part, need a regular striker, Charlie Austin scoring six league goals so far, Jay Rodriguez four.



BeInSport’s Matteo Bonetti had some very interesting comments to make about Gabbiadini’s potential, praising his raw talent:



“Gabbiadini real interesting for Southampton,” he tweeted, “On paper, he has all tools to become a superstar. Strong, quick, technical, a cannon left foot.