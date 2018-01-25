Official: Gabigol makes Santos return
25 January at 18:55Gabriel Barbosa, commonly known as Gabigol, has made return to Santos, the player has confirmed through his official Twitter account. The Brazilian had failed to live up to expectations during his one-year and a half spell in Europe.
The Brazilian joined Inter for a fee close to € 30 million in summer 2016. During his first year in Italy he struggled with game time and this past summer he was loaned out to Benfica.
The Portuguese league, however, did not suit Gabigol’s qualities either and the player has now agreed to make return to his former club Santos.
The player has joined Santos on a one-year loan spell.
Gabigol could not hide his happiness for his return home: “I am happy to be back – the striker tweeted – my love for Santos will last forever. I will continue my journey with Peixe, scoring and helping my time. I am back, finally.”
Eu sempre estive com você @santosfc!— Gabriel Barbosa (@gabigol) 25 gennaio 2018
Partiu, contar os próximos capítulos dessa história. #EternoMeninoDaVila #GB10 https://t.co/ANhiLsbJVq
