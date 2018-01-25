Gabriel Barbosa, commonly known as Gabigol, has made return to Santos, the player has confirmed through his official Twitter account. The Brazilian had failed to live up to expectations during his one-year and a half spell in Europe.The Brazilian joined Inter for a fee close toDuring his first year in Italy he struggled with game time and this past summer he was loaned out to Benfica.The Portuguese league, however, did not suit Gabigol’sThe player has joined Santos on a one-year loan spell.​Gabigol could not hide his happiness for his return home: “I am happy to be back – the striker tweeted – my love for Santos will last forever. I will continue my journey with Peixe, scoring and helping my time. I am back, finally.”