"AC Milan are delighted to announce that Rossoneri coach, Gennaro Gattuso, has extended his contract with the Club to 30th June 2021."

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso has penned a new deal at the club, it has been officially confirmed earlier today.The former AC Milan midfielder and club legend joined the team as a first-team boss after Vincenzo Montella was sacked as the manager this past November. Since then, Gattuso has improved the side's fortunes considerably and they now can qualify for the top four, despite looking a long way off it as soon as he came in.And the Serie A giants have now confirmed that Gattuso has signed a new deal which will expire through the summer of 2021. It's expected that he will earn around €2m per year with his new contract, after earning just €120K with the previous one.An official statement from the club's website read:Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)