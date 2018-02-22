Official: Good news for Liverpool as Bayern Munich appoint their new manager
13 April at 16:15Good news for Liverpool as Bayern Munich have chosen their next manager and according to reports in Germany, the Bavarians have not picked the Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp.
Earlier last month, the manager’s agent claimed that Klopp ‘would be perfect for Bayern Munich’ sparking fears among Liverpool fans that the German could have left Anfield Road at the end of the season.
“I am sure he would settle in well at Bayern”, Marc Kosicke said.
“At the moment, however, talks have not begun. There have been contact in the past but the right moment has never come. I think his job at Liverpool is not finished yet but there are many factors that can influence his future.”
Bayern, however, have just appointed their new manager. The Bavarians have just announced that Niko Kovac will take over at the club from the beginning of next season, here’s their official announcement:
“Niko Kovač will be the new FC Bayern München head coach from the start of the 2018/19 season. The German record champions and the 46-year-old have agreed a three-year contract from 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2021. His brother Robert Kovač (44) will join Niko Kovač, who is currently Eintracht Frankfurt head coach, as assistant."
Pressemitteilung - Niko Kovač wird ab 1. Juli 2018 neuer Trainer des #FCBayern: https://t.co/V0h2hB0Xlt #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/dg6HY9fQRj— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) April 13, 2018
Go to comments