Official, Grenier is a new Roma player

After arriving yesterday in Rome, Clement Grenier underwent his medicals today. It is now a done deal as Roma officialized his arrival which will be on a loan with an option to buy. He will wear the number 7 with Roma.



Here is the official note released by the club:



“Roma are pleased to announce that a deal has been agreed with Olympique Lyonnais for the loan of Clement Grenier to our club”.



“The offensive midfielder joins on a loan till June 30th 2017. Roma will also have the option to make the transfer permanent at season's end. Grenier chose to take the No. 7 shirt for our club (previously worn by Iturbe) “.



“At Lyon he made 152 appearances for the French club. In that period of time, he scored 18 goals and racked up another 28 assists. He has played 5 times for the French national team too”.



Grenier underwent his medicals this morning in Rome as he is now a Roma player.

