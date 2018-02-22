Official: Ibrahimović joins LA Galaxy following Man Utd departure
23 March at 17:30It’s official! LA Galaxy have now confirmed the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimović, who terminated his contract with Manchester United earlier this week. He joins the MLS franchise as a Designated Player and be looking to emulate the incredible goalscoring feats of players such as Robbie Keane and David Villa.
The legendary Swede will take his place in a star-studded line-up which includes the likes of Ashley Cole, Jonathan dos Santos and Romain Alessandrini, who all made their mark in European football before heading to Los Angeles.
#zLAtan pic.twitter.com/S73CpaNMaP— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) March 23, 2018
Confirmed. @Ibra_official is a member of the #LAGalaxy: https://t.co/Z2gooaCdFi #zLAtan pic.twitter.com/sSr926OS0l— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) March 23, 2018
He's here. pic.twitter.com/SrhomnL8Ro— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) March 23, 2018
Welcome to #zLAtan @LAGalaxy pic.twitter.com/ybc8v932iN— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 23, 2018
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
