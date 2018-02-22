It’s official! LA Galaxy have now confirmed the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimović, who terminated his contract with Manchester United earlier this week. He joins the MLS franchise as a Designated Player and be looking to emulate the incredible goalscoring feats of players such as Robbie Keane and David Villa.The legendary Swede will take his place in a star-studded line-up which includes the likes of Ashley Cole, Jonathan dos Santos and Romain Alessandrini, who all made their mark in European football before heading to Los Angeles.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)