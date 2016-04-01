Inter star Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic have been ruled out of tomorrow’s Serie A clash against Genoa.Luciano Spalletti, in fact, has just announced his squad list for the upcoming Marassi game and neither players have been included in the list due to injuries.Inter’s head of medical staffconfirmed yesterday that the duo could have skipped the Genoa clash: “It’s hard to say whether they will recover or not. For now I am happy because they are improving and feel a bit better right now. They have different problems but both players are determined to overcome them and play against Genoa.”“Next week they will be available to play, that’s for sure. Miranda has had a similar injury to Icardi and we hope to recover him for Benevento.”“We can be in no rush, because we have to avoid risks for our players. They are not thinking of the world cup. Everybody is such an important professional who is only thinking of Inter at the moment. Spalletti will have the last word on Icardi and Perisic.”