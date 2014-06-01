Breaking: Injured AC Milan star to skip season debut: here’s his recovery time

AC Milan have suffered a huge injury blow as their new signing Lucas Biglia has been ruled out for the next few weeks with a lesion of the femoral biceps of his left thigh. The club have confirmed that Biglia will remain out of action for the four weeks at least.



AC Milan are due to meet Shkendija in the Europa League play-off on the 17th of August, whilst the return leg is scheduled for the following week. As for Serie A, AC Milan will face Crotone in their opening game of the season on the 19th of August.



The Argentine midfielder could return to action after the first International break of the season at the beginning of September.



Biglia, 31, joined AC Milan from Lazio this summer. The Argentinean swapped the Olimpico with the San Siro in a potential €20m move (€ 17 million plus € 3 million in add-ons).

