Official: injured Barcelona star to skip next Champions League clash
15 March at 11:40Barcelona star Sergio Busquets is going to skip the next Champions League game of the blaugrana due to a foot injury, the La Liga giants have revealed through their official website.
Busquets will remain out of action for three weeks at least which means he will skip the first quarter final of Europe’s elite competition (in program on the 3rd and 4th of April) and remains in doubt for the return leg that will be played on the 10th or 11th of April.
“Medical tests undergone by Busquets confirmed he has picked up a fracture of the fifth metatarsal bone of the foot”, Barcelona wrote in an official statement this morning.
“Barcelona’s no.5 left the pitch in the 60th minute and was replaced by Andre Gomes yesterday night. The Camp Nou saluted Busquets exit with a standing ovation.”
“Sergio Busquets is the third captain of Barcelona and he has been playing 437 games with Barcelona’s senior team during his career.”
