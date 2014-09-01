Official: Inter and Juve target Keita joins Monaco
29 August at 22:27Many clubs have been after Keita Balde including Milan, Juve, Inter and West Ham but in the end, he decided to sign for Monaco. The deal is now official as Keita joins the French club for 30 million euros plus another 5 million euros in bonuses. He just recently signed his new contract with the club which locks him up until 2022. Here is what he had to say to the press (via Monaco's official webpage): " I am very excited and happy to join Monaco, who are a club with a great history. I am now very excited to start playing for Monaco. Many of my friends and teammates told me great things about this club. They are a very united group and I am anxious to join them. When an opportunity like this is offered to you, you have to accept it without thinking too much. This is the right place for me as I am joining a team who had a very strong year last season".
Keta will wear number 14 as this was Henry's number during his stint with Monaco. He will come in to replace Kylian Mbappe who will be joining PSG. He had a breakout season last year for Lazio as he scored 16 goals in 31 Serie A games for the club in 2016-17. Let's not forget that Keita's contract was set to expire in 2018 so this was Lotito's last chance to cash in on him...
Go to comments