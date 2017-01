Inter

The 22-year-old, who has made two Serie A assists this season and helped his local club earn eight straight Serie A wins, has signed with the Nerazzurri on a loan-to-buy deal worth €22 million, with €6m more in bonuses.

“I’m happy to join Inter - it’s a dream come true,” Gagliardini is quoted as saying at his presentation, where sporting director Piero Ausilio was present”.

Having earned 51 Serie B caps on loan at Spezia, Cesena and Vicenza (and scoring three goals), Gagliardini has shined this season with Atalanta, playing 14 games in Serie A.

He did well enough to be called up to a recent camp by Italy Coach Giampiero Ventura, as well as attract interest from Juventus.

“I can’t wait to work with Stefano Pioli, meet my team-mates and of course wear this jersey at San Siro in front of the fans”.

He has since thanked Atalanta and her fans with an emotional post on his instagram account:

“Bergamo, my city, the first balls kicked, my fantastic family, who made sure I never wanted for anything and who was, and always will be my strength, my guide. And to the Percassi family [Atalanta’s owners] who never stopped believing in me, even in the toughest of times. My first most grateful thanks go to them”.