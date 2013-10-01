Official: Inter beat Liverpool to signing of Brazilian full-back
09 August at 15:45Inter have completed the signing of Dalbert, the nerazzuri have announced through their official website and social media accounts. Dalbert has joined the nerazzurri in a € 20 million deal and has signed a five-year, € 1.2 million-a-year deal.
The Brazilian was a long time target of the Serie A giants who had reached an agreement with the player two months ago.
The Serie A giants, however, took a while before reaching an agreement with Nice as well given that the Ligue 1 giants wanted to play their first two games of the Champions League play-off stage before selling the Brazilian to Inter.
Dalbert is the fourth summer signing of Inter after Borja Valero, Milan Skriniar and Vecino.
The Brazilian full-back was also a transfer target of Liverpool but the player had given his green light to move to Inter long time ago.
Dalbert had his Inter medical yesterday and the nerazzurri have just announced his singing.
