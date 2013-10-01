Inter have completed the signing of Dalbert, the nerazzuri have announced through their official website and social media accounts. Dalbert has joined the nerazzurri in a € 20 million deal and has signed a five-year, € 1.2 million-a-year deal.The Brazilian was a long time target of the Serie A giants who had reached an agreement with the player two months ago.The Serie A giants, however, took a while before reaching an agreement with Nice as well given that the Ligue 1 giants wanted to play their first two games of the Champions League play-off stage before selling the Brazilian to Inter.​Dalbert is the fourth summer signing of Inter after Borja Valero, Milan Skriniar and Vecino.The Brazilian full-back was also a transfer target of Liverpool but the player had given his green light to move to Inter long time ago.​Dalbert had his Inter medical yesterday and the nerazzurri have just announced his singing.