Inter Milan have completed the signing of Matias Vecino from Fiorentina. The 25-year-old Uruguayan midfielder has signed a four-year deal with the Nerazzurri with La Viola receiving €24M. Vecino has been one of new boss Luciano Spalletti’s summer targets and fans will be happy to see the club becoming more active in what has been a quiet transfer window so far.



Vecino arrived in Italy in January 2013 with Fiorentina promptly sending him out on-loan to Cagliari and then Empoli. He made over 60 appearances for the Tuscan side in his four-and-a-half year spell.

