Official: Inter complete the signing of Vecino
02 August at 12:00
Inter Milan have completed the signing of Matias Vecino from Fiorentina. The 25-year-old Uruguayan midfielder has signed a four-year deal with the Nerazzurri with La Viola receiving €24M. Vecino has been one of new boss Luciano Spalletti’s summer targets and fans will be happy to see the club becoming more active in what has been a quiet transfer window so far.
Vecino arrived in Italy in January 2013 with Fiorentina promptly sending him out on-loan to Cagliari and then Empoli. He made over 60 appearances for the Tuscan side in his four-and-a-half year spell.
È ufficiale: @MatiasVecinoUy è nerazzurro! Per lui contratto di 4 anni https://t.co/n7CDqh6UoM #WelcomeVecino #InterIsComing #FCIM pic.twitter.com/eByLkS1KR8— F.C. Internazionale (@Inter) August 2, 2017
