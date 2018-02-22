Inter have won only one of their last 10 Serie A games against Juventus, losing on five occasions.



However, Juve have lost their last two games at Inter’s ground, 2-1 in the league and 3-0 in Coppa Italia.



Inter have failed to score in five of their last seven games against Juve in all competitions, in the two other when they’ve found the net, the Nerazzurri ended up winning the game.



Inter’s last home defeat in this campaign was back in December against Udinese – since then, the Nerazzurri have collected four draws and four wins at the San Siro.

Con 78.328 spettatori #InterJuventus è sold out!



Oltre 5 milioni di incasso, record assoluto per il calcio italiano.



