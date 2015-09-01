The second blockbuster transaction of the day closed on Monday night when Inter Milan secured the services of Brazilian utility man Rafinha on loan from Barcelona.The loan will bring the midfielder/winger/forward to the San Siro for the remainder of the 2017-18 Serie A season. Rafinha’s versatility is expected to help Luciano Spalletti cope with the inevitable fatigue his players will experience in the stretch run of their race for the Scudetto.There is an option to buy him at the end of the season, rumored to be valued at 30 million euros.