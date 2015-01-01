Breaking news: Inter sack Pioli, the latest on the situation

Inter have published a note on their official webpage to announce the sacking of Stefano Pioli as Inter head coach. Inter have been struggling a lot of late as they only accumulated 2 points out of their last 6 games. In his place, Inter have announced that Stefano Vecchi (who was the current youth squad coach) was going to take his position until the end of the season. This is the second sacking of this campaign for the nerazzurri as they let go of Franck De Boer and Stefano Pioli in 2016-2017.



THE OFFICIAL NOTE - " F.C. Internazionale Milano announces to have sacked Stefano Pioli and his staff. Inter want to thank Stefano and his staff for their hard work here over the past few months. Stefano Vecchi, who is our current youth team coach, will be in charge of the first team until the end of this season. The club will now immediately start working on next season".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)