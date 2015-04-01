Yann Karamoh's prayers have finally been answered. The deal with Caen is finalized and Inter is ready to welcome the talented young French player to the San Siro. The 19 year old player has already arrived in Milan in the morning to undergo his medical examinations and then head to Inter's headquarters to sign his contract with the Nerazzurri club.

In his first interview as an Inter player by Sky, Karamoh had this to say, "I'm very happy to be at Inter. I am inspired by Neymar, he is my favorite player." Following the announcement of the Karamoh transfer, Caen also confirmed the move of the player to Inter in an official manner.