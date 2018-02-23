Gabriel, welcome to Jiangsu! A post shared by Jiangsu Suning FC Official (@jiangsusuningfc) on Feb 22, 2018 at 8:37pm PST

Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning have confirmed the signing of veteran central defender Gabriel Paletta from AC Milan. The club, owned by the Suning group and coached by Fabio Capello, announced their latest capture via their official Instagram account. The Argentine-born Italian has put pen to paper on a deal lasting until December 31, 2019. The Rossoneri allowed him to move to the Far East on a free transfer, having also played for the likes of Liverpool, Boca Juniors and Parma.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)