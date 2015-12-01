Official: Joao Mario to West Ham complete
26 January at 17:17Inter Milan castoff is officially a member of West Ham United. Joao Mario will join the London club on loan for the remainder of the 2017-18 season.
“I am really happy to be here,” said the new number 18. “It’s a really amazing experience to join this amazing team and I am just glad to be here.”
“It was a fast move. I have spoken with everyone around the team and, for me, it is exciting to play in the Premier League. I spoke with the coach and for me, I am really happy to be training for an amazing coach, also.”
“It’s a really historic Club with an amazing stadium and amazing players. I am just trying to know a little bit more about the Club every day and now I have some time to know more.”
Inter Milan have been looking to rid themselves of the Portuguese midfielder who has significantly underwhelmed since moving to the San Siro.
