Jonathan Biabiany has left Inter Milan and joined Sparta Prague on an initial season-long loan deal. The 29-year-old Frenchman links up with former Nerazzurri boss Andrea Stramaccioni at the Czech outfit who also have the possibility to make the move permanent next summer.



Biabiany has made just 28 appearances over the past two years for Inter scoring just one goal. It’s understood that the Italian tactician played a key role in taking the player to the Czech Republic as he looks to rebuild his career.