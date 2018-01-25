Official: José Mourinho extends Man Utd deal
25 January at 18:47José Mourinho has signed a contract extension with Manchester United, the Red Devils have confirmed through their official website. The Portuguese tactician will remain in charge of the Premier League giants until 2020, with an option to extend his stay at the club for one more year.
“I am really honoured and proud to be Manchester United manager. I would like to say a big thank you to the owners and to Mr Woodward for the recognition of my hard work and dedication. I am delighted they feel and trust that I am the right manager for this great club for the foreseeable future.
“We have set very high standards - winning three trophies in one season - but those are the standards I expect my teams to aim for. We are creating the conditions for a brilliant and successful future for Manchester United”, Mourinho told the club’s official website.
