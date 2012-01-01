Stevan Jovetic is a new player of Monaco. The Ligue 1 giants have announced the signing of the Montenegro International who is going to wear the number 10 shirt at the Stade Luis II.The former Mancheser City star joins Monaco for € 11 million and the Ligue 1 defending champions have just announced his signing on their social media accounts.​Jovetic spent two years at Inter but failed to impress during his time at the San Siro so much so he spent the last six months on loan at Sevilla.Monaco are also close to signing Lazio star Keita Balde. The Senegalese striker has agreed to join the Monegasques for € 30 million and is set to have his medical with Monaco in the coming hours.Tottenham, Juventus and Inter had been heavily linked with signing Keita but Monaco eventually managed to wrap up a deal for the former Barcelona starlet.Keita and Jovetic will replace Kylian Mbappé who is on the verge of joining Psg for € 155 million.