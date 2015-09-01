Official, Juve: Hernanes moves to Hebei Fortune

It was a done deal for some time now but it is now official : Hernanes leaves Juve as he joined Hebei Fortune in the Chinese premier league. Here is the official note that Juventus released on the matter: "Juventus Football club announces to have found an agreement with Hebei China Fortune Football Club Co. Ltd for the sale of Anderson Hernanes. It is a permanent deal which will see Hebei Fortune pay us immediately 8 million euros in the 15 days following the reception of his international transfer. There could also be an additional 2 million euros added to this sum in bonus money ".



With this sale, Juventus make a 2.2 million euros profit with Hernanes. Juventus are coming off a 2-0 win yesterday against Crotone as they remain in first place in the Italian Serie A standings. They are looking to win an historical 6th straight league title, which has never been done before in the Serie A.

