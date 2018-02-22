Juventus have named their squad list that will face Crotone tomorrow. The Bianconeri boss Max Allegri talked to media today and our very own Lorenzo Bettoni attended the press conference in Turin: “It’s the most important game we have this week, more important than Napoli. It would be important to play against Napoli with a gap of six points between them and us. Tomorrow’s Crotone clash will be a tough one. Against Sampdoria we played well and we reacted well after Real Madrid’s defeat”, Allegri said.A few hours later Juventus released their squad list for the upcoming clash against Crotone.Federico Bernardeschi is eligible to play again after more than two months spent on the sidelines with a knee injury.As for Mario Mandzukic, the Croatia International has not been included in the Old Lady’s squad list due to a gastroenteritis, reports claim.