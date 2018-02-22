Official: Juve, Inter, AC Milan & Real Madrid stars released from national team duty
24 March at 15:10Croatia national team coach Zlato Dalic has decided to release a few players from their national team duty. The Croatian football federation, in fact, has just announced that the likes of Mario Mandzukic, Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Nikola Kalinic and Danijel Subasic have been allowed to leave the Croatia training camp in the USA.
Croatia lost their friendly game against Peru yesterday night and are due to face Mexico in the 27th of March.
The six players, however, will be allowed to return to train with their clubs ahead of the upcoming games league and Champions League games.
Both Mandzukic and Modric have just made return from their injuries while Perisic, Brozovic and Kalinic will be soon involved in the derby of Milan.
Juventus are set to face AC Milan and Real Madrid after the International break, the La Liga giants will play against Las Palmas away before facing the Old Lady in Champions League and Inter will face Verona at the San Siro next week.
