Official: Juve star duo recover in time for Real Madrid showdown
02 April at 20:15Ahead of tomorrow's Champions League encounter, Max Allegri has named his Juventus squad to face Real Madrid.
The list sees Mario Mandzukic return to the squad, having been absent vs. Milan due to a last-minute issue. Moreover, Federico Bernardeschi is not included in the squad, as he's suffering from a knee injury.
The squad: 1 Buffon, 2 De Sciglio, 3 Chiellini, 6 Khedira, 7 Cuadrado, 8 Marchisio, 9 Higuaín, 10 Dybala, 11 Douglas Costa, 12 Alex Sandro, 14 Matuidi, 15 Barzagli, 16 Pinsoglio, 17 Mandzukic, 22 Asamoah, 23 Szczesny, 24 Rugani, 26 Lichtsteiner, 27 Sturaro, 30 Bentancur.
Miralem Pjanic and Mehdi Benatia are suspended for this clash due to the yellow card accumulation, which should be seen as a major blow to the home side, considering Pjanic's impact so far this season.
However, if it's one thing we know about Juventus, it's that they have good depth in their squad, with the likes of Matuidi, Khedira, Marchisio and Bentancur available for midfield duties.
Chiellini revealed during his press conference that Juventus will need to play like a team in order to win tomorrow.
Go to comments