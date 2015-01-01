Official: Juve starlet Pjaca completes medical and joins Schalke
The young Croatian has shown promise in the little time he has had on the pitch in Italy, leading Juventus to accept to loan him to the Bundesliga side, though there are no clauses to buy him.
He will sign his deal in the coming hours.
Medizincheck bestanden: @marko_pjaca20 wird Schalker. Vertrag wird in Kürze unterschrieben. #S04— FC Schalke 04 (@s04) January 4, 2018
The 22-year-old was a big target for the German side, whose sporting director announced this morning:
"I usually hate to talk about a transfer unless it's completed, but this time I'm making an exception. We assume that Marko Pjaca will come to Benidorm (site of the winter retreat of Schalke in Spain, ed.) Then he should complete the medical tests. We have discussed everything verbally, everything has been put in writing together with Juventus, who manages the player. The documents must only be exchanged. If he can stay? We have not ruled out anything yet. But nothing is fixed in the contracts. Our coach has watched all the matches he played with Juventus Primavera. The boy made an excellent impression after recovering from the cruciate ligament rupture. We are sure that it will help us immediately. He himself absolutely wants to play with us."
