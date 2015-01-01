Marko Pjaca has passed his Schalke medical, the German club confirmed.

The young Croatian has shown promise in the little time he has had on the pitch in Italy, leading Juventus to accept to loan him to the Bundesliga side, though there are no clauses to buy him.

He will sign his deal in the coming hours.

Medizincheck bestanden: @marko_pjaca20 wird Schalker. Vertrag wird in Kürze unterschrieben. #S04 — FC Schalke 04 (@s04) January 4, 2018

The 22-year-old was a big target for the German side, whose sporting director announced this morning: