Official: Juve to face Real Madrid and Bayern in USA summer tournament
17 April at 21:35Juventus are coming off a difficult elimination to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions league as their focus is now fully on the Italian Serie A since they will be looking to win a 7th straight league title. Once this season is finished, Juventus will put their focus on their summer tour as they will be back in the USA.
JUVE WILL BE COMING TO AMERICA - As the official Juventus.com webpage confirmed, the bianconeri will be returning to the USA as they will be playing 4 games in total. Other than playing against the MLS All-star lineup in Atlanta, the bianconeri will also be playing three other games on American soil (against Real Madrid and Bayern just to name a few). This is great news for Bianconeri fans who leave in North America as they will be able to go and see their favorite team.
Juventus will be taking on Crotone tomorrow in the Italian Serie A as they will then face Napoli and Inter Milan...
