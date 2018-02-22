Juventus duo Federico Bernardeschi and Andrea Barzagli will miss the club's upcoming Serie A clash against Benevento.With the club currently at the top of the Serie A standings, four points clear of second placed Napoli, Juve will have a chance of going seven points clear of the partenopei with a win over Benevento, as Napoli host Chievo on Sunday afternoon.And the Old Lady have recently released their list of squad members for the trip to the Ciro Vigorito, where they'll lock horns with Roberto de Zerbi's men.The duo of Federico Bernardeschi and Andrea Barzagli have been left out of the squad, with Bernardeschi still recovering from an injury that he sustained last month and Barzagli possibly rested ahead of the Champions League second leg against Real Madrid.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)