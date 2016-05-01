It’s official: Juventus midfielder Tomas Rincon has officially joined Torino on a loan deal with option to buy in favour of the granata.Both Serie A clubs have confirmed t​Rincon joined Juventus this past January forEl General is now set to leave Juventus but not Turin given that the two clubs are city rivals and Rincon will meet his former teammates in next year’s Turin derbies. Tomas Rincon, 29, registered 19 appearances with the Old Lady managing one assist.