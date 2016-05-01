Official: Juventus midfielder joins Torino as transfer fee revealed
11 August at 18:16It’s official: Juventus midfielder Tomas Rincon has officially joined Torino on a loan deal with option to buy in favour of the granata.
Both Serie A clubs have confirmed the player’s switch and calciomercato.com has exclusively learned the real transfer fee of the Venezuela captain.
Torino will pay € 3 million for the player’s loan move and their option to buy is set to € 6 million. Torino’s option to buy become mandatory if he plays the 50% of Torino’s overall games this season.
Rincon joined Juventus this past January for € 10 million but during his time in Turin he failed to justify his price-tag.
El General is now set to leave Juventus but not Turin given that the two clubs are city rivals and Rincon will meet his former teammates in next year’s Turin derbies. Tomas Rincon, 29, registered 19 appearances with the Old Lady managing one assist.
UFFICIALE - @TomasRincon5 al @TorinoFC_1906 https://t.co/gyJUYglEmu #SuerteTomas pic.twitter.com/HQVjhqsU8a— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) August 11, 2017
