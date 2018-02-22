Official: Juventus-Real Madrid sold out at the Allianz

Juventus has communicated that their home fixture against Real Madrid in the Champions League is officially sold out. The first leg of the quarter-finals is set for Tuesday April 3rd at 20:45 at the Allianz Stadium, with the return leg being played on April 11th.



The very high demand meant that tickets were exhausted within hours by Juventus members. Because of this, there will be no open sale phase to the general public. Tickets will also not be available for direct purchase at the stadium box office.



The highly-anticipated clash is a rematch of last year's Champions League Final, a 4-1 result in favor of Los Blancos. However, since the competition changed to its current format, Madrid have never topped Juve in a two-legged affair (1995/96, 2002/03, 2004/05, 2014/15).