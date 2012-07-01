Official: Liverpool handed transfer blow as German defender completes Juve move
30 August at 19:06Juventus have completed the signing of Schalke 04 defender Banedikt Howedes, the club have announced through their official website.
The Serie A giants have revealed the figures behind the deal:
Juventus Football Club announces that the agreement with FC Gelsenkierchen Schalke 04 for the temporary acquisition, until 30 June 2018, the registration rights of the player Benedikt Howedes has been finalized for a consideration of € 3.5 million to be paid within 15 September 2017.
Juventus has the right to definitely acquire the player starting from 1 July 2018 or will be obliged to do so if the player completes 25 or more appearances during the 2017/18 football season, for a consideration of € 13 million to be paid in two financial years. The permanent transfer fee may increase for a maximum of € 3 million on achieving challenging team performances within 30 June 2020.
Howedes had also been linked with a move to Liverpool but the player had been pushing to join the Serie A giants and has finally managed to move to Italy. The 29-year-old had his medical with Juve today.
Go to comments