OFFICIAL: Naby #Keïta will remain an #RBLeipzig player until 30th June 2018. We wish to put the speculation about a January move to @LFC to bed. pic.twitter.com/Cilx09m24e — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) January 14, 2018

Amidst widespread speculation that Liverpool were aiming to bring Naby Keita to Anfield in January, his current club, RB Leipzig, publicly denied the rumors on Sunday.In a tweet, the club said “OFFICIAL: Naby Keïta will remain an RBLeipzig player until 30th June 2018. We wish to put the speculation about a January move to LFC to bed.”Keita is scheduled to move to Liverpool over the summer, per the transaction struck between the clubs last summer.