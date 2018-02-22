Gonzalo Higuain and Sami Khedira have not been included in Juventus’ squad list for tomorrow’s home clash against Atalanta.The Argentinean is recovering from an injury and should be available to play next Wednesday when the Old Lady will host La Dea again in the return leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals.As for Khedira, Allegri wants to rest him as the bianconeri have a couple of very busy weeks ahead of them. After the ‘double’ clash with Atalanta, Juventus will travel to Rome to face Lazio and will then move to London to play against Spurs in the return leg of the Champions League.​Khedira and Higuain are not the only Juventus stars injured at the moment. The bianconeri medical staff is already busy with the likes of Federico Bernardeschi, Juan Cuadrado and Mattia De Sciglio. Although the latter could return to training next week, there are no good news for Cuarado and Bernardeschi.The former Chelsea aceThings are not going any better for Federico Bernardeschi as Allegri revealed today the Italy star@lorebettoLorenzo Bettoni