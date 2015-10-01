Official: Kolo Toure joins Celtic staff as a technical assistant
15 September at 21:45It is an official return to the field for Kolo Toure, but not within the playing area. The former Arsenal and Liverpool defender has officially began his career on the bench, as he joins Celtic Glasgow’s staff as a technical assistant. The ex player teams up with Brendan Rodgers, his former coach at both Celtic and Liverpool. It’s a new and exciting time for Kolo Toure, as he begins a new adventure in his footballing career.
Go to comments