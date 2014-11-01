Arsenal’s big summer signing Alexandre Lacazette starts on the bench for The Gunners in his debut at the Emirates Stadium. The French international could play some part in the game as coach Arsene Wenger fields a relatively inexperienced side against Portuguese champions Benfica in this afternoons second match of the Emirates Cup 2017.



Another of the new summer recruits, Bosnian Sead Kolasinac does start and there’s also a chance for youngsters Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson to impress the boss.