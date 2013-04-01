OFFICIAL: Las Palmas announce Jese signing; pipped Liverpool, Boro and Roma to him
31 January at 12:20Las Palmas have trumped Liverpool, Middlesbrough and Roma to Jese Rodriguez, the La Liga club has confirmed.
Jese joined PSG from Real Madrid this summer for €25 million, but has failed to make much of a mark, only starting one Ligue 1 game.
It looked like Middlesbrough were tempted to nab the talented winger in the last few days of the transfer window, but it looks like Jese really wanted to play for his home town, after all.
Now, UD have confirmed that the 23-year-old will join on loan until the end of the season.
Jesé, cedido por el PSG a la UD Las Palmas. https://t.co/xVtrOJ7WYd— UD Las Palmas (@UDLP_Oficial) January 31, 2017
¡#BienvenidoJesé! pic.twitter.com/oSksVfwVTX
