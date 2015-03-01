Now it’s official, Lazio have signed Felipe Caicedo. The 28-year-old Ecuadorian joins on a three-year deal from Espanyol for a fee of €3M. The player will earn €1.5M per-season plus bonus. The player spent three years at Manchester City between 2008 & 2011 but only made 26 appearances for the Premier League side.



Having spent much of that period on-loan at Sporting Lisbon, Malaga and Levante, Caicedo then moved on a permanent deal to Lokomotiv Moscow before joining Espanyol in 2014.