Official: Lemina joins Southampton, Juve make a 9 million euros profit
08 August at 20:37Mario Lemina is now a new Southampton player as the Gabon international leaves Turin. Lemina leaves Italy as he appeared in 42 games for Juve scoring three goals. Here is Juve's press release on the matter: " Juventus Football Club S.p.A announces to have reached an agreement with Southampton Football Club Limited for the permanent sale of Mario Rene Junior Lemina. Juventus Football Club will receive 17 million euros payable in three payments. There will also be an additional three million euros in bonuses that can be added on to this number depending on if certain criterias are met or not. Juventus Football Club make a 9.4 million euros profit from this sale".
This is a pretty good piece of business for Juventus as Lemina really was never able to settle in at Juve. He is still young and will be given a great oppurtunity to bounce back in the English Premier league (EPL) with Southampton FC.
Go to comments