Official: Lindelof and Lisandro Lopez renew their Benfica deals till 2021

Inter Milan were after him for a while and then Manchester United were close to getting him (and are still very much interested in him). Victor Lindelof has now renewed his contract with Benfica till 2021.



According to A Bola, Benfica inserted a 60 million euros release clause in Lindelof's new deal. Like the big Swedish defender, Lisandro Lopez also renewed his contract with the club till 2021. Lopez had been followed by Fiorentina in the past.



Lindelof has appeared in 33 games for Benfinca so far this season where as Lisandro Lopez appeared in 12 games for the Portuguese club, scoring 3 goals.



Benfica are currently in first place in the Portuguese Liga standings as they are one point up on rivals FC Porto. The renewal of both of these players contracts comes as a huge boost for the club and their supporters. Benfica's next game will be against Dortmund in the UEFA Champions league.