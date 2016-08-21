Official: Liverpool starlet signs new long-term contract
27 January at 23:00Liverpool starlet Joe Gomez has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League giants have announced through their official website. The promising defender turns 20 in May and has already racked up two appearances with Liverpool senior team so far this season. Gomez’s new Liverpool deal is set to expire in June 2022. The player has told Liverpool’s official website to be very happy for this important achievement.
“It was a very easy decision – Gomez said - it is a great club and when it was mentioned about me extending my time here, it’s not something I had to think very long about. I’m very happy it’s done now and I’ll just look to push on.”
Gomez is an extremely versatile defender as he can cover any position at the back, from fullback to centre-back. The 19-year-old promise made his Premier League debut last season and played two Europa League games too. He has two FA appearances with the Reds so far this season.
