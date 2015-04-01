Official: Man City announce departure of Nasri
21 August at 14:45Manchester City have announced the permanent departure of Samir Nasri. The former France star has agreed to join Turkish side Antalyaspor and the Premier League giants have officially announced the end of Nasri’s six-year spell at the Etihad Stadium.
“Though he appeared as a sib in Pep Guardiola’s first game in charge against Sunderland the following season, Nasri accepted an offer to join Sevilla on loan for the season on the final day of the transfer window.
He played 30 times for the La Liga side before returning to pre-season training with City during which he played games during the US Tour.
Everybody at the Club wishes Samir good luck in the next chapter of his career and would like to thank him for some fantastic memories”, Manchester City have claimed through their official website.
The Frenchman played 176 times for the Citizens, scoring 27 goals and won two Premier League titles, two Capital One Cups and the Community Shield.
.@SamNasri19’s six year stay at #ManCity has come to an end. He’s signed for Turkish side @Antalyaspor. https://t.co/SlLqTIkBV9— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 21, 2017
Go to comments