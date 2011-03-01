Official: Man United target Perisic extends Inter deal until 2022
08 September at 16:09It’s official: Ivan Perisic has extended his deal with Inter, and will remain at the San Siro until 2022.
The Manchester United target was close to leaving the Nerazzurri this summer, but the Red Devils never matched Inter’s €55 million pricetag.
The Milanese side officially announced the news this afternoon:
“FC Internazionale Milano are happy to announce that Ivan Perisic has renewed his contract and will remain with the Nerazzurri until 30th June 2022!
“Born in Split on 2nd February 1989, Ivan joined Inter during the 2015-16 season. He has since gone on to make 81 appearances in Serie A, domestic cups and the Europa League. He has scored 20 goals for Inter but the story won’t end here… “
He scored eleven Serie A goals last season, and was one of the stars of the show. Speaking to Inter Channel, he added that it is “a special day. I’m certainly a bit emotional, and this extension is a relief after a stressful summer”.
“Now we’re looking ahead, and I’m fully concentrated on Inter.
I talk about preparation with Coach Spalletti, and he says I could keep improving under him”.
“Handanovic also spoke to me about Spalletti, from his time at Udinese, and he only spoke well of him.
“We did well in our first two games and now we have to keep it up”.
