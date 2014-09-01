Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has announced on Radio Kiss Kiss that the club have found an agreement with Belgian striker Dries Mertens. The patron told the station that after negotiations lasting until the early hours of this morning, a deal has been struck to keep the 30-year-old at the San Paolo.



Mertens had been heavily linked with a move away from the club with reports earlier this year suggesting that he had held talks with Manchester United bosses about the prospect of heading to Old Trafford. After a scintillating campaign which could still see him win the coveted golden boot award, uncertainty over his future has now been laid to rest.

