Official: Manchester United complete signing of Psg starlet
03 December at 13:20Manchester United have completed the signing of Psg starlet Aliou Traore, the Red Devils have announced through their official website. Traore, a U-17 France International, has already made his debut with the youth squad of the Premier League giants having played in the Red Devils’ 3-2 defeat to Wolves in the Under-18 Premier League Cup.
“He [Traore] is a boy we’ve been looking for a while. He is a really powerful midfielder who likes to run box to box”, Under-18 coach Kieran McKenna told the club’s official website.
“He is a nice man and his English is improving. He’s settling well with the other boys and has taken to the club really well.”
Manchester United have failed to disclose the price-tag of Traore but the official website of the club claims that the player will be eligible to play Derby Couty in the FA Youth Cup campaign this coming 17th of January.
