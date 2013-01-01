Official: Maradona appointed head coach of Al-Fujairah

Diego Armando Maradona is ready to coach again. The Argentine legend is now officialy the new coach of Al-Fujairah, a club that is in the Saudi Arabian second division. Maradona's last coaching experience was back in 2011-2012 when he was the coach of Al-Wasl. He was also the Argentina national team coach between 2008 and 2010. This is a surprising coaching return for the Argentina legend who wants to give it another go as he is ready to coach in Saudi Arabia.



Maradona is now 56 years old as he was unveiled by Al-Fujairah today as their new head coach. In his playing career, Maradona played for Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla and Newell's Old Boys. He retired from the game back in 1997. He won one World cup with the Argentine national team as he also made a final in 1990. Maradona was also able to lead Napoli to two league titles during his time in Italy.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)